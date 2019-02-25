Due to heavy rains, Caltrans has postponed the ribbon cutting for the Napa River Bridge in Calistoga, it was announced Monday afternoon. The event had been scheduled for 10 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 27.
No new date has yet been scheduled.
Replacement of the downtown bridge, which began in 2017, has occurred in stages, and traffic has been limited to one lane in each direction with occasional overnight intermittent bridge closures.
Caltrans could not say exactly when the bridge would be officially open and when work would be completed.
At nearly a century old, the Lincoln Avenue Bridge was long overdue for an upgrade, and the new $22 million bridge using federal and state money will open up better flow in the Napa River and provide a secure span for vehicles, pedestrians and bicycles above the river.
Located within the bridge itself are fiber optic cable lines, city water, and PG&E gas lines, all of which had to be relocated during construction.