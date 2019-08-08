Summer intern Emma Harrington was extremely busy on a hot Tuesday afternoon during the annual National Night Out event at Calistoga’s Logvy Park — she spent her last day making snowcones.
Irma Luna, Victim Witness Advocate for the Victim Services Division of the Napa County District Attorney’s Office, said they will miss Harrington, who did a lot of varied tasks for the office.
Luna said last year they served 300 snowcones and on Tuesday, they were planning to make 250 in three flavors: Cherry, sour apple and blue raspberry.
The Calistoga Police Department hosted the annual National Night Out. Calistoga Police Officer Samantha Arlen organized the event, which included a bouncy house, booths for a variety of nonprofit agencies, including the UpValley Family Centers, Mentis, Napa’s Center for Mental Health Services and The Courage Center, which is a one-stop center provided by Napa County’s Children’s Advocacy Center.
The Calistoga Rotary Club provided a free hot dog barbecue to all comers. The dogs were cooked on a grill that Rotary member Kevin Eisenberg said is available to any nonprofit group in Calistoga.
Also attending were California Highway Patrol officers Vince Pompliano and Caleb Benefiel, both stationed at the Napa CHP office. Benefiel said they were in Calistoga “connecting with the community, talking about safe things that can help, include car seats, and even talking about careers with the CHP, which is an awesome experience.”
Benefiel said he has been with the CHP almost three years, and before that, he had his own business in Concord. He said they drive up and down the Napa Valley, about 100 miles a day, and he said the majority of people are driving the way they’re supposed to: Within the speed limit, not using their cellphones and not driving distracted. “A lot of people are using Uber and Lyft, which is really good, because it is cutting down on those people, who are choosing to drink, being on the roads. They are actually doing the responsible thing,” he added.