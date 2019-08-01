The Calistoga Police Department will host National Night Out, a free family event from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6 at Logvy Park. The event is a chance for the community to get together with local law enforcement in a relaxed environment, and an opportunity to ask questions and build community relationships.
Calistoga Rotary will host a free barbecue and drinks will be provided by Crystal Geyser, said Calistoga Police Officer Samantha Arlen, who is organizing the event. The Napa County District Attorney will also provide a snow cone machine.
There will also be plenty of activities and arts and crafts. North Bay Animal Services of Petaluma will bring adoptable furry friends and UpValley Family Centers will host kid-friendly activities. Studio on Main will bring a balloon artist and have face painting.
Napa County Health and Human Services, and Soluna Outreach Solutions also will provide activities and information.
The police department and the city are also providing a bounce house, and the fire department will also bring a fire truck for kids big and small to explore. The city is also holding a raffle for a Ring home doorbell security device.