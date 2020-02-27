Calistoga's Okaeri, EuroSpa, Aurora Park Cottages approved for expansion

Chiang also intends to apply for an Alcoholic Beverage Control license to serve beer and wine to guests only.

Planning commissioners did find issue with lack of ample parking, and asked Chiang to work with staff to resolve the issue.

Aurora Park Cottages

Aurora Park Cottages, at 1807 Foothill Blvd., will be expanding operations with three additional guest cottages.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

This project was also approved at the Feb. 26 planning commission meeting.

At 600-square feet, the new guest cottages will be somewhat larger than the existing 400-square-foot cottages. Otherwise, they will feature similar architectural features including wood siding, peaked roofs, exposed rafters, and small front decks.

Six new parking spaces, including one ADA space, will be added.

The property has been used for visitor accommodations since the 1950’s. In 2015 the property was purchased by the Patel family, and the seventh guest unit was also approved that year.

The project has been met with some opposition from neighbors from the adjoining Brannon Ridge Estates. The cottages are accessed via a private drive that also serves several single-family residences.