Calistoga's Okaeri, EuroSpa, Aurora Park Cottages approved for expansion

The Calistoga bed and breakfast formerly known as the Pink Mansion will be getting an extreme makeover-- including a new paint job.
The operation has been closed since 2018, when the current owners, Peter Chiang and family, purchased the property. The Chiang's also own Bosko’s Trattoria in Calisotga.
The use permit for the bed and breakfast had lapsed since the purchase, and on Feb. 26 the Calistoga Planning Commission approved a permit application for the reestablishment of the eight-room operation.
Now called Okaeri Bed & Breakfast, exterior plans for the mansion, at 1415 Foothill Blvd., call for the large turret to be removed and reconstructed to be several feet taller, with a stamped metal roof. The building will also be repainted white with black trim.
A small addition on the first floor will also allow for a bathroom, and a new ADA ramp is intended to improve access for guests.
Okaeri roughly means ‘welcome home’ in Japanese.
The inn dates back to 1986 when a use permit was granted for a six-unit bed and breakfast. In 2010, two additional rooms were added.
Chiang also intends to apply for an Alcoholic Beverage Control license to serve beer and wine to guests only.
Planning commissioners did find issue with lack of ample parking, and asked Chiang to work with staff to resolve the issue.
Aurora Park Cottages
Aurora Park Cottages, at 1807 Foothill Blvd., will be expanding operations with three additional guest cottages.
This project was also approved at the Feb. 26 planning commission meeting.
At 600-square feet, the new guest cottages will be somewhat larger than the existing 400-square-foot cottages. Otherwise, they will feature similar architectural features including wood siding, peaked roofs, exposed rafters, and small front decks.
Six new parking spaces, including one ADA space, will be added.
The property has been used for visitor accommodations since the 1950’s. In 2015 the property was purchased by the Patel family, and the seventh guest unit was also approved that year.
The project has been met with some opposition from neighbors from the adjoining Brannon Ridge Estates. The cottages are accessed via a private drive that also serves several single-family residences.
Planning commissioners heard from two neighbors who object to the size of the project, and additional foot traffic and noise from more guests. They are also concerned about potential decrease in property value, and loss of open space.
Commissioner Scott Cooper, who was recused from the hearing, said he sympathized with the objections, but the only way to stop the project would be to purchase the property.
EuroSpa & Inn
EuroSpa & Inn, also owned by the Patels, will be undergoing renovations by adding two new guest rooms to the 13-unit inn at 1202 Pine St.
The spa has been closed since Dec. 31, 2019. The planning commission, also on Feb. 26, approved the conversion of the existing spa back into two guest rooms, as was the original use of the space.
Two new parking spaces will also be added.
The spa has operated under a number of different names over the past decades including the Wardway Motel and The Pine Street Inn. The property was approved for the conversion prior to the purchase of the property in 1997 by the Patels.
