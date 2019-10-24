If the smile on Eduardo Yanez’s face is any indication, he couldn’t be happier with the new location for his downtown Calistoga Eatery.
In fact, Palisades Deli has been renamed Palisades Eatery, and opened on Wednesday.
The popular restaurant has moved just a few doors down Lincoln Avenue, from its former location in the Calistoga Depot, into the former Checker’s restaurant space. After 33 years as a Calistoga institution, Checker’s closed in August.
Yanez has partnered with Checkers’ owner Ron Goldin, and the newly renovated space has a fresh, casual, and welcoming feel, a little reminiscent of Checker’s, with an open floor plan, and the round tables at the windows looking out onto the town.
The opening day coincided with PG&E’s third PSPS that happened at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, when the power in town was turned off for a couple of hours. But that didn’t curtail opening plans or deter locals from stopping in to check out the new place.
Yanez has kept familiar items on the menu and in the deli case, while rounding out the menu with new items. The Eatery is still serving local favorites including sandwiches at affordable prices, and there is now also a wide selection of salads, pizza (including a gluten-free option), tacos, burritos, and side items including French fries. There is also a wide selection of beverages including wine, and three beers on tap.
The Eatery is also selling a few retail items like Palisades Eatery T-shirts, and local artesian goods like preserves from Cliff Family and CiCi’s Italian Cookies.
Yanez and Goldin had hoped to have the new Eatery open by the first of the month, but were set back with construction delays.
The new Eatery will be open 7-days a week from 11 a.m. to about 4 p.m. to begin with, Goldin said.