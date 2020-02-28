Calistoga's Picayune Cellars set for more outdoor movies, live music

Picayune Cellars has permission from the city to continue holding events such as outdoor movies and providing live music on Fridays at its downtown tasting room and retail outlet at 139 Lincoln Ave.

In August 2019, Picayune moved to the current space from a spot behind the Calistoga Depot. At that time, owner Claire Weinkauf received a use permit that allowed events to be held at the property for the duration of 2019. At a planning commission meeting Feb. 26, the city approved Weinkauf’s request to continue with these events on an on-going basis, without the need to apply for costly administrative use permits or special event permits every year.

Vice-Chair Tim Wilkes lauded Weinkauf for seeking permission and providing information to the city about the events for review, saying not all hospitality outlets in the city do so when holding events.

“It pays to ask (for) permission,” he said.

The events specifically requested by Picayune include outdoor movies and unamplified music in the back courtyard area on Fridays during the warmer and drier months of the year, with an expected attendance of no more than 40 persons; wine club parties during afternoons three times per year; and wine club member dinners or lunches three times a year, according to city staff.