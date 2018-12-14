A Santa Rosa woman was hospitalized with serious injuries Dec. 12 outside Calistoga when she lost control and crashed onto the road, the CHP said.
Rachel Melick, 35, was riding along Franz Valley north of Petrified Forest Road at 7:45 a.m. wearing a helmet, according to the California Highway Patrol when Melick was hurt.
She was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, according to CHP.
Melick is Calistoga's Recreation Deparment Manager. She is currently recovering and plans to return to work next week, city officials said.