Calistoga resident Stephanie Rothberg has joined Spaulding McCullough & Tansil LLP law firm in Santa Rosa. As an attorney in the firm's civil litigation practice, Rothberg has more than ten years of experience litigating cases throughout California including product liability, premises liability and construction cases, as well as other claims. She graduated from Mount Holyoke College and earned her doctor of Jurisprudence degree from Chapman University School of Law. Stephanie grew up in Lake County and currently resides in Calistoga with her husband and daughter.
