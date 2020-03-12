Calistoga's Sharpsteen Museum to close through March

Due to the coronavirus threats and concerns, the Sharpsteen Museum will be closed beginning Friday, March 13, through the rest of the month. If the threat of the virus abates, the museum will reopen earlier, if it digresses the closure will be extended accordingly, according to museum staff.

Circumstances willing, beginning May 8, a new exhibit is scheduled at the museum featuring a retrospective of the life and art of Earl Thollander, hosted by the family. More on that event will be forthcoming.

