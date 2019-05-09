Tedeschi Family Winery will be hosting its tri-annual Pick-Up Party to introduce new releases and celebrate spring from 2 to 5 p.m., Saturday, May 18.
This event is held in the family’s private courtyard (or in the winery’s barrel room, weather depending). Along with their small lot, highly acclaimed Merlot, they’ll be offering tastings of their newly bottled wines: Viognier, Sauvignon Blanc, Rosé (dry, Gamay) Tempranillo, and Napa Gamay, also known as Valdiguié. Also available for tasting are the Gold-medal winning 2015 Pinot Noir from Yorkville Highlands, 2016 Napa Valley Petite Sirah, and Napa Valley Malbec Reserve.
The event is $45 per person for non-members, and complimentary for Wine Club members.
There will also be appetizers including freshly hand-made pizzas from the outdoor oven, a local North Bay artist, Sharon Malachowski of Rose-o-sharon, and live music featuring duo Jeff Reilly and Nate Lopez. Rose-o-sharon is a boutique business started by Sharon, where she takes quilting to the next level, receiving international acclaim. Sip some fabulous wine, enjoy some music, munch a little and check out her quilts – both pre-made and custom, memory quilts available.
Wine Club members are welcome to pick up May’s Four-Pack Family Club selections of 2018 Rosé, 2012 Cabernet Sauvignon, 2013 Brother’s Blend and 2018 Valdiguié Napa Valley.
Tickets are all-inclusive and non-refundable. RSVP at www.TedeschiFamilyWinery.com or email Info@TedeschiFamilyWinery.com or call (707)-501-0668.
The Tedeschi Family Winery is a small, family-owned winery producing fewer than 2,000 cases a year in the style of the “old-world” in Calistoga. Their flagship wine is made from the small block Stargazer Vineyard dry-farmed Merlot. Emil Tedeschi’s grandparents settled in Calistoga in 1919, emigrating from Pisa, Italy. Their son, Eugene acquired the property that currently houses the winery and family home in 1951, where he planted the family’s first grapevines among established fruit trees.