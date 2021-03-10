Calistoga’s Veraison relaunches as Italian-focused Amaro

“Just glad we’re first,” he said.

Launching into fire

The first major recent fire to disrupt normal life in the Napa Valley happened in October 2017, when the Tubbs Fire tore through the area, shutting businesses down for weeks and causing tourists to flee the region.

“We’d just started getting going in 2017 and then that first fire hit,” Kaiser said. “After the evacuation was lifted, we rallied and were the first back to reopen.”

As with many local businesses, the impact of the lost business due to the 2017 fires was significant but manageable. The thinking at the time for many was that if they could weather the slow winter season by tightening their belts, the following summer and fall would help pay for any losses.

But come 2018, tourism was hampered again by choking smoke from fires throughout California, including the Camp Fire in Paradise. That was followed by the Kincade Fire in 1029 which skirted Calistoga, and in 2020 the LNU Complex inferno, then the Glass Fire ravaged the area.

Up to that point, businesses could make significant profits in the summer and fall, which allowed them to survive the leaner period from November to March, when tourism slowed due to wet weather.