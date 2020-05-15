Calistoga says ‘no' to LED lights for gateway gas station sign

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Citing a possible precedent-setting trend, the Calistoga Planning Commission has nixed permission for the 76 gas station at the corner of Foothill Boulevard and Lincoln Avenue to update its signage with digital LED lights.

The station had hoped to update its branding by both returning to the original orange and blue colors and replacing the current sign with one that features LED price display lighting.

The commission on May 13 agreed to allow the trim on the now all-white awnings to be painted orange, but said the LED lights would be in conflict with the town’s Dark Sky policy. Also noted was the fact that the brightness of the lighting for the sign could not be controlled.

In making their decision, commissioners referred to the General Plan saying the station is on a prominent corner at the gateway to town, and conveys “a sense of arrival.”

Commissioner Doug Allan said “It could set a precedent” for other businesses, and had concerns about the brightness level of the sign.

Commissioners also made reference to the "obnoxious” -- as Commissioner Alissa McNair said-- bright and flashing LED signs installed at the elementary and junior-high schools, which the city does not have jurisdiction over.

“I can imagine the future (with more and more LED lighting) and it will totally take away from who we are,” said Chair Paul Coates. “People here don’t like a lot of lighting.”

