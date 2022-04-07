Calistoga school district announces new superintendent

Calistoga Joint Unified School District has announced that Audra Pittman will serve as its next superintendent.

Pittman, who has a doctorate in education, is expected to be confirmed at the next school board meeting April 11 and begin her duties July 1.

Erin Smith-Hagberg, the current superintendent, announced in February that she would retire at the end of June, after serving for nearly five years.

In a letter to parents dated March 31, the school board stated that Pittman was selected from more than 30 applicants.

Pittman began her career in education as a high school math teacher and curriculum coach in Long Beach Unified School District, and has more than 20 years of school leadership experience in various California communities. Most recently, she served for nine years as Superintendent of the Bayshore Elementary School District in San Mateo County. In San Mateo, she also served as director of administrator and beginning teacher support services, and coordinator of educational services in the County Office of Education.

Pittman also served as principal at La Cañada High School, and held assistant principal positions at Pioneer High School and Wilson High School in Long Beach.

In San Mateo, she oversaw the building of a new facility, consolidating two outdated school campuses into a single, state-of-the-art facility which allowed Bayshore students access to innovative experiences and opportunity to achieve at their highest potential, according to the letter. She also has significant experience with securing and utilizing bonds for school construction projects, and served as the project manager for her most recent school construction project.

"We are sorry to be losing Superintendent Pittman in San Mateo County, but are thrilled she will now capably serve the students and families of Calistoga Joint Unified School District," said San Mateo County Superintendent of Schools Nancy Magee. "Superintendent Pittman is a student-centered, equity-driven educational leader who is solely focused on achieving quality outcomes for students. She is collaborative and innovative and is a fierce advocate for her community. Congratulations to Calistoga for welcoming a dynamic leader to the community."

Pittman earned her bachelor's degree in mathematics and secondary education from the University of Evansville in Indiana, her master’s in educational leadership from California State University, Dominguez Hills, and her doctorate in urban education from Claremont Graduate University. She currently lives in Fairfield with her dog, Zeus, but is looking forward to relocating to Calistoga.

