Calistoga school superintendent Smith-Hagberg to retire

Calistoga Schools Superintendent Erin Smith-Hagberg has announced her retirement at the end of June.

“Over the past four and a half years, Smith-Hagberg has excelled in her role and we were saddened to learn of her decision to retire. Her dedication to the students, staﬀ, and the entire Calistoga community cannot be overstated,” said CJUSD Board of Trustees President Indira Lopez-Jones in a letter to the community. "We are indebted to her for her exceptional service to our schools and our community."

Smith-Hagberg has “tirelessly led the District through ﬁres, public safety power shutoﬀs, and the COVID-19 pandemic,” the letter said.

After 36 years in education, Smith-Hagberg said she is looking forward to spending more time with family.

The District’s Board of Trustees has begun the process of recruiting the next superintendent, with the assistance of Dr. Scott Mahoney, a retired superintendent who now works as a consultant specializing in superintendent searches.

Mahoney was superintendent in the Waugh School District in Petaluma for 19 years and retired from the Ross School District in Marin County. He has assisted more than two dozen school districts in Northern California with their searches.

"The Board of Trustees is committed to ﬁnding an exceptional new superintendent to continue leading the district forward after Ms. Smith-Hagberg’s retirement," Lopez-Jones wrote.

