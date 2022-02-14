Calistoga schools announce Teachers of the Year

Marking a new tradition, Calistoga Joint Unified School District has announced Teachers of the Year Autumn Grove and John Lowell.

Beginning this school year, Napa County has changed the way it recognizes the county-wide Teacher of the Year. In years prior, no district-specific winners were recognized, as nominees from each school were selected by the county.

The announcement was made at the Feb. 7 school board meeting. Grove teaches sixth-grade science at the elementary school, and Lowell is a Social Science & AVID teacher at the high school.

Grove grew up in Calistoga, and was a student at both CES and CJSHS. Her father was also a former teacher at the high school.

“She truly understands the academic and social emotional learning needs of her students,” said Principal Nicole Lamare in a statement. “Grove creates a learning space where students work collaboratively on labs and projects, and creates space to build relationships with students. Students feel valued and cared for in her class. It is amazing to see a teacher foster inquiry and social-emotional learning in one space. At the same time, Mrs. Grove is a humble teacher. This humility creates a trusting environment in her classroom where students are willing to take risks in their learning.”

Lowell is a teacher “who engages all students and encourages them to be their best,” said High School Principal Raul Guerrero. “His teaching goes beyond his subject matter, as he promotes positive social skills, civility, and personal responsibility in and out of the classroom.

He spends the necessary time to ensure that all students are able to access the curriculum. He delivers clear instructions, differentiates curriculum, has excellent classroom management skills, creates engaging lessons, and provides timely feedback.

“In the words of one of his colleagues, ‘John is an inspirational teacher who all of the Jr. High School students look up to. He is caring yet demanding, and all of the kids adore him for it,’” Guerrero said.

The two teachers will now be among those considered by the Napa County Office of Education for countywide Teacher of the Year.

