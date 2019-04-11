For the past four years, the Engineering Club, made up of teams of students in the fourth through 12th grades in the Calistoga Joint Unified School District, has participated in the competitive Tech Challenge Engineering Competition hosted by the Tech Museum in San Jose.
This year the challenge was to design and build a Hovercraft that can navigate different terrains. Both the Calistoga Elementary and the Calistoga Junior-High schools not only had teams that crossed the finish line with their Hovercrafts in half the required time, but additionally, one group from each school site that received a Judge’s Award.
Grade 6 team No. 343 won a Judge’s Choice Award for Best Homebuilt Device and crossed the finish line in half the required time.
Grades 9-12 team No. 335 won a Judge’s Choice Award for Attitude in Adversity.
Additionally, team No. 336, CaLiCaTs’ hovercraft crossed the finish line in half the required time, and team No. 338’s hovercraft crossed the finish line within the required time.
Many students worked on this project from October through April, please take the time to congratulate their time commitment and hard work.
Additionally, please take the time to thank our Volunteer Aerospace Engineer John Virts and the ACE Program, specifically Dylan Mecham, for all of their additional outside time and weekends supporting this program. Go Wildcats!