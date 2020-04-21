Calistoga schools' faculty, students adjust to education at home

Guidance counselor Michele Craig-Morales and College and Career teacher Carla Surber have also shown their support with a Google Classroom page that gives students support for their mental and physical health. The page has links with suggestions and ideas to give students a daily schedule, activities to do while bored, and self-care journals. This is a great way for faculty to support students not just educationally but mentally and physically in a time where they can't see them and ask them how they're doing every day. It is a huge support for students who are struggling with spending all of their time sheltering in their homes.

Missing out on rituals

While kids and teens have so much support from faculty, they also experience difficulties while stuck at home. Seniors will be missing out on many last-year activities they were looking forward to. Calistoga senior Eunice Rosete said, “As this was our last semester in high school, originally I had planned to make the most of it. I was expecting to spend more time at school with peers, friends, and teachers. Now, many events we’ve been looking forward to, like prom and grad night, have been cancelled. So it is kind of sad that we are not enjoying our last semester of high school but we hope that the situation may change.”