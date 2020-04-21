Calistoga schools' faculty, students adjust to education at home

With Calistoga currently in its fourth week of shelter in place due to COVID-19, students and faculty are adjusting to continued education with remote learning.
Calistoga Elementary School began with giving students a three-week packet early on when the shelter at home order first occurred. Now, teachers use Class Dojo and Google classroom to give students weekly assignments and updates. Class Dojo is normally used as a way to show parents positive or negative student behavior. Now, it can be a method for students and parents to communicate with teachers about assignments or any concerns.
Google classroom is a web service created by Google to give students online assignments and a way to turn in their work. Calistoga Junior Senior High School tries to have more involvement with its older students. Most teachers try to have at least one weekly Zoom meeting, or give detailed assignments for students to turn in on Google classroom, Khan Academy, or through emails.
Khan Academy is a web service for students of all ages to practice their skills in reading, writing, mathematics, and sciences. It also has a SAT practice for students in 10th and 11th grade. Sara Raike, the Geometry, Algebra 1, and Intro to Computers teacher, has a meeting for all of her geometry classes once a week where students take notes while she gives a lecture. Students are welcome to join the zoom meeting and ask questions or watch the video afterwards when she posts it on Google classroom. Avid 10 and biology teacher, Ms. Swarner has a weekly check in with her 10th grade Avid students where she asks them what they have learned that week and what they think they can improve on.
Guidance counselor Michele Craig-Morales and College and Career teacher Carla Surber have also shown their support with a Google Classroom page that gives students support for their mental and physical health. The page has links with suggestions and ideas to give students a daily schedule, activities to do while bored, and self-care journals. This is a great way for faculty to support students not just educationally but mentally and physically in a time where they can't see them and ask them how they're doing every day. It is a huge support for students who are struggling with spending all of their time sheltering in their homes.
Missing out on rituals
While kids and teens have so much support from faculty, they also experience difficulties while stuck at home. Seniors will be missing out on many last-year activities they were looking forward to. Calistoga senior Eunice Rosete said, “As this was our last semester in high school, originally I had planned to make the most of it. I was expecting to spend more time at school with peers, friends, and teachers. Now, many events we’ve been looking forward to, like prom and grad night, have been cancelled. So it is kind of sad that we are not enjoying our last semester of high school but we hope that the situation may change.”
It will also be a difficult experience for students moving from sixth grade to middle school, and middle school to high school. For sixth graders, this year is an important transition for them as they will be moving to a completely different school that has different curriculums and systems. Sixth grader, Eliel Morales said, “I think it’s affecting me because I’ll only be half prepared and it’s going to get students not used to seeing each other due to social distancing. It’s also going to mean that teachers won’t be able to tell us about how high school is different. We also don’t get our promotion ceremony, which I was really excited for.”
Feeling restless at home
While at first it seems enjoyable to be at home for students and children, it has started to become difficult for kids, and their parents. Families are finding it difficult to find activities that will complete the day. While people may have hobbies that distract a majority of the time there are also many kids who must entertain themselves with whatever distractions they can find. “Uno games and homework can only take us so far, I find it difficult to give my kids something that will distract them with the only thing they really have is their phones or computers and they can’t go outside to take walks with me or anything,” said parent Leticia Hernandez.
Despite the difficulty of this experience for all of us, faculty, parents and kids are doing their best to keep themselves distracted during this COVID-19 shelter at home in hopes that this ends soon and everyone can return to their daily lives.
Saida Morales is a student at Calistoga Junior-Senior High School.
