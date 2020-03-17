Calistoga schools providing to-go lunches for students during closure

Calistoga Joint Unified School District will be providing "Grab & Go" meals for all students 18 years and younger from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., every day this week at Calistoga Elementary School with curbside pickup. As long as at least one student is present, families can take as many meals as they need.

The Calistoga Joint Unified School District on Sunday afternoon announced an immediate closure of its schools through April 14, due to the coronavirus. Rosa Rubio, director of food services for the district, said about 150 meals would be prepared daily. As of about noon on Tuesday, 133 meals had been picked up.

"We weren't sure what to expect," Rubio said. "But everybody is struggling right now, and we didn't plan on closing this week, so we have a surplus of produce."

On Friday, the Napa Valley Unified School District approved a three-week shutdown for campuses in Napa, American Canyon and Yountville, and the St. Helena district followed Saturday with a two-week closure.

Editor’s note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to all online readers. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.

You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.