Calistoga schools start the fall with in-person learning

Calistoga students are returning to the classroom today for the first time in more than a year for regular instruction, but the environment will be anything but regular.
New safety protocols will followed closely, in accordance with the most recent recommendations from the California Department of Public Health (CDPH). The Calistoga Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees met in-person for the first time in more than a year on Aug. 9 to finalize the long list of safety measures.
School districts throughout the county are implementing pretty much the same protocols, said Erin Smith-Hagberg, School District Superintendent.
Distance learning will not be offered this year in Calistoga, but an independent study option is available for students whose families determine that their health would be at risk in an in-person setting. Those students will be transferred to the Napa Valley Independent School.
The new safety protocols mean face masks are required indoors for students and staff at all times, regardless of vaccination status. Outdoors, masks are optional. Masks will be provided for students if they forget their own.
The CDPH is not currently requiring physical distancing, but because class sizes in Calistoga are not that large, it’s possible to maintain 3-feet of distance between student desks in the majority of classrooms.
Hand sanitizer and temperature check stations will be located at the entry of each classroom and in offices. Signage regarding safe hygiene will be posted throughout the campuses. Frequently touched surfaces in common areas will be cleaned throughout the day and each classroom will be thoroughly disinfected at the end of the school day.
Good ventilation will be maintained through the use of MERV-13 air filters in all buildings, and individual air purifiers are also provided in the classrooms.
Students over 12 years of age will have to attest that they have been tested for COVID-19. If students or staff become ill with COVID-like symptoms, they will not be allowed to return to school until they meet several criteria, depending on whether they have been vaccinated or not, including quarantine.
Students under 12 years of age will also learn how to self-swab for a COVID-19 test once a week, and twice a week if there is a surge of virus cases in the community. Parental approval is required.
“It’s an efficient thing to do, starting with elementary students (younger than age 12) who are not vaccinated,” Smith-Hagberg said.
Calistoga schools are also partnering with the state, which will provide funding for a nurse counselor to assist with the swabbing and also administrative support.
The district will provide voluntary ongoing COVID-19 testing for staff and students beginning the week of Aug. 23.
Last year the district had a total of 882 students. Of those, 78% fall into the category of socio-economically disadvantaged. Smith-Hagberg noted financial challenges the district faces saying there is a lot of money in the state budget for schools which doesn’t necessarily go to community districts. Yet, those schools are held to the same academic standards. Keeping track of new funding sources “will be a burden on the school’s business office,” Smith-Hagberg said.
Despite the challenges of the new school year, all students will have access to free breakfast and lunch. In an effort to create distance during meals, students may eat in the cafeterias, outside, and/or in classrooms.
And thanks to a grant secured through the Calistoga Police Department, the schools will benefit from a School Resource Officer who will be on-site four days a week to help with tobacco and vaping education, prevention, enforcement and related health issues for Calistoga’s youth.
“It’s really fantastic to see everyone back on campus,” Smith-Hagberg said. “The dedication of our teams, staff and volunteers is impressive.”
You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.