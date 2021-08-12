Calistoga schools start the fall with in-person learning

Hand sanitizer and temperature check stations will be located at the entry of each classroom and in offices. Signage regarding safe hygiene will be posted throughout the campuses. Frequently touched surfaces in common areas will be cleaned throughout the day and each classroom will be thoroughly disinfected at the end of the school day.

Good ventilation will be maintained through the use of MERV-13 air filters in all buildings, and individual air purifiers are also provided in the classrooms.

Students over 12 years of age will have to attest that they have been tested for COVID-19. If students or staff become ill with COVID-like symptoms, they will not be allowed to return to school until they meet several criteria, depending on whether they have been vaccinated or not, including quarantine.

Students under 12 years of age will also learn how to self-swab for a COVID-19 test once a week, and twice a week if there is a surge of virus cases in the community. Parental approval is required.

“It’s an efficient thing to do, starting with elementary students (younger than age 12) who are not vaccinated,” Smith-Hagberg said.