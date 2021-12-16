Calistoga schools switch to battery-powered landscape equipment

When the Calistoga city-wide ban on leaf blowers takes effect next July, the Calistoga Joint Unified School District will be ahead of the curve.

The district recently replaced their gas-powered leaf blowers, lawn mowers, and trimmers with battery-powered equipment.

Along with creating less pollution, the environmentally friendly equipment will save the district about $1,500 a year in gasoline, and the district won’t have to deal with failed motors or buy fuel and oil, said Chris Ochs, Director of Facilities, Maintenance & Operations.

Another plus is not having to schedule landscape work around classes due to noise from the equipment.

“I’m really excited about the noise reduction, and being able to do the clean-up without impeding upon the learning environment. That’s a big plus,” Ochs said.

The district had been considering the changeover for a number of years and knew the recently-passed ordinance was inevitable, but Ochs wasn’t convinced the battery-powered equipment’s technology was advanced or powerful enough to replace the gas-powered equipment.

“Especially for this time of year, when there are large, wet leave piles,” he said. But after doing more research, “It really did seem like the technology had moved forward, and was more in line with the gas-powered equipment.”

The Town of Yountville and City of St. Helena have already converted to battery-powered equipment. Ochs conversed with the public works departments and school districts there, and received recommendations.

The biggest issues, he's finding, are the battery’s power and lasting ability, and the blower’s capacity. The battery it comes with will run only about 10 minutes in turbo mode, and 25 on the basic mode before needed to be recharged.

It's also not quite as powerful as the gas-powered one was, especially for blowing the wet, heavy leaves in the high school parking lot this time of year.

“The equipment we had was about as powerful as it gets,” Ochs said, adding the new equipment “is adequate for blowing leaves out of your front yard, but when you’re doing a huge campus, I was concerned about their run times, so we bought additional batteries and rapid chargers.”

The equipment was ordered through Silverado Ace Hardware. It took a while to get here, but being able to buy the equipment locally was a big plus.

“If we need to order parts or buy more equipment we can get it all right there,” Ochs said.

The equipment plus the batteries cost the district $4,500. The electric blower costs about the same as a gas-fueled blower, but additional batteries will cost more, he said.

Landscaping staff was initially “apprehensive” about changing over to the new equipment, but they are getting used to it. Alberto Martinez has been keeping the grounds since he graduated in 1987, using gas-powered equipment. “A lot of times I think you’re not interested in change, but in the long run I think they are going to be happy,” Ochs said.

Although the new blower is not as fast as the gas-powered blower was, "ultimately it’s a good decision for the district. It’s worth it if it takes a little extra time to get things done," he said. "The lawn mower is super-quiet, the blower is really quiet. Only time will tell but so far I’m happy with it.”

