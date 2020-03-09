Calistoga schools take precautions against possible COVID-19 outbreak

The Calistoga Joint Unified School District has been working closely with the Napa County Department of Public Health to plan for a possible outbreak of coronavirus in its schools, said CJUSD Superintendent Erin Smith-Hagberg.

“The safety of our students and staff is always the highest priority. We have already taken many preventative measures on our CJUSD campuses by distributing information through our district communication system which encourages all students, parents, and staff to take common-sense precautions to prevent the spread of infectious diseases,” she said. Those include:

• Requesting that students and staff stay home when they are sick.

• Separating sick students and staff from others if they show symptoms of a cold or flu while at school.

• Promoting good hand hygiene.

• Teaching proper cough etiquette.

• Not touching eyes, nose or mouth.

"Stop the Spread of Germs" posters from the Center for Disease Control are now also displayed in each classroom.