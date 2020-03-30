Calistoga schools to issue students Chromebooks, iPads for distance learning

The Calistoga Joint Unified School District on Monday announced it will be issuing Chromebooks this week to any third-12th grade student that does not have a computer to use at home, and an iPad to every K-second grade student.
"The Calistoga Rotary Club has also generously donated funds to provide mobile hotspot devices for those families who do not have internet access in their home. That service will continue through the remainder of the school year to support our students," said Superintendent Erin Smith-Hagberg.
“Because we will now be implementing distance learning for the long term, we want to make sure that all of our students have access to both a computer and internet service at home,” the district announced in a letter to families.
Every device has been cleaned with hospital grade disinfectant by facilities staff, and will be scheduled for pick-up at Calistoga Elementary School starting at 8 a.m., Tuesday, March 31, through Thursday, April 2, according to last name. Pick-up appointments can also be made starting at 2 p.m.
For everyone's safety, only parents or guardians will be allowed to pick up the devices and social distancing protocols will be carefully enforced.
If your family needs help with gaining access to the internet to support your child’s learning, staff will provide assistance, and also provide personalized technical support for students as they participate in distance learning.
“I know that, as we continue to work together, our Wildcat family will make it through this challenging time. If you have any questions, we are happy to help so please contact your child’s school or the district office," Smith-Hagberg said. “This sudden and unexpected change in every aspect of our daily lives has been challenging for everyone. I greatly appreciate the efforts of our Wildcat staff and families who have worked together to ensure that learning has continued for our students.”
For questions contact the schools at (707) 942-4703.
30 de Marzo de 2020 Estimadas familias de CJUSD:
Al comenzar la tercera semana de cierre de nuestra escuela, espero que todos ustedes estén bien, dadas las circunstancias actuales. Este cambio repentino e inesperado en todos los aspectos de nuestra vida diaria ha sido un desafío para todos. Aprecio enormemente los esfuerzos de nuestro personal y las familias de Wildcat que han trabajado juntos para garantizar que el aprendizaje continúe para nuestros estudiantes.
Debido a que ahora implementaremos el aprendizaje a distancia a largo plazo, queremos asegurarnos de que todos nuestros estudiantes tengan acceso tanto a una computadora como a un servicio de internet en casa. Nuestro distrito emitirá Chromebooks esta semana a cualquier estudiante de 3 ° a 12 ° grado que no tenga una computadora para usar, y distribuiremos un iPad a cada estudiante de K a 2 ° grado.
La salud y la seguridad de nuestro personal y nuestras familias es siempre nuestra principal prioridad y es fundamental durante la actual pandemia de COVID-19, por lo que cada dispositivo tecnológico ha sido limpiado con desinfectante de grado hospitalario por el personal de nuestras instalaciones. Nuestro equipo ha planeado cuidadosamente un proceso de distribución tanto en la Escuela Primaria de Calistoga como en la Escuela Secundaria/Preparatoria de Calistoga. Implementaremos los dispositivos desde el 31 de Marzo (martes) hasta el 2 de Abril (jueves). Para la seguridad de todos, solo los padres / tutores podrán recoger los dispositivos y los protocolos de distanciamiento social se aplicarán cuidadosamente. Siga el horario adjunto en ambos sitios escolares.
Si su familia necesita ayuda para obtener acceso a Internet para apoyar el aprendizaje de su hijo, nuestro personal lo asistirá. También brindaremos asistencia técnica personalizada a los estudiantes a medida que participen en el aprendizaje a distancia.
Sé que, a medida que seguimos trabajando juntos, nuestra familia Wildcat sobrevivirá este momento difícil. Si tiene alguna pregunta, nos complace ayudarlo, así que comuníquese con la escuela de su hijo o a la oficina del distrito.
Cuídense y manténgase bien, Erin Smith-Hagberg
Editor's Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to all online readers. If you'd like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.
You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.
