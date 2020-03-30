Calistoga schools to issue students Chromebooks, iPads for distance learning

The Calistoga Joint Unified School District on Monday announced it will be issuing Chromebooks this week to any third-12th grade student that does not have a computer to use at home, and an iPad to ​every​ K-second grade student.

"The Calistoga Rotary Club has also generously donated funds to provide mobile hotspot devices for those families who do not have internet access in their home. That service will continue through the remainder of the school year to support our students," said Superintendent Erin Smith-Hagberg.

“Because we will now be implementing distance learning for the long term, we want to make sure that all of our students have access to both a computer and internet service at home,” the district announced in a letter to families.

Every device has been cleaned with hospital grade disinfectant by facilities staff, and will be scheduled for pick-up at Calistoga Elementary School starting at 8 a.m., ​Tuesday, March 31, through Thursday, April 2, according to last name. Pick-up appointments can also be made starting at 2 p.m.

For everyone's safety, ​only parents or guardians will be allowed to pick up the devices and social distancing protocols will be carefully enforced​.