Calistoga sees another surge in COVID-19 cases

Photo 1

A COVID-19 particle is pictured in this image provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 

 CDC

Over the past two weeks, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Calistoga has risen by 46, to 621, in one of the largest jumps since the pandemic began.

"We’re seeing cases rise sharply across Napa County, including in Calistoga. This surge of cases is likely driven by the highly contagious omicron variant and increased transmission that resulted from holiday gathering and travel," said Leah Greenbaum, emergency services coordinator for the county.

The last spike in COVID cases in Calistoga occurred last October, when the county reported 12 cases over one week.

Cases across Napa County increased by 416 over the Saturday-to-Monday weekend, county health authorities announced Monday afternoon, and on Tuesday announced another 153 people tested positive for the coronavirus.

People are also reading…

The updated count followed a one-day increase Friday of 397 new COVID-19 cases, exceeding the highest weekly counts recorded during the previous surge of the Delta variant last summer. Napa County’s 880 new positive tests for the week ending Thursday also exceeded all weekly counts from the 2020-21 winter surge.

Napa County case counts do not include results from home testing kits, which were sold out at many local pharmacies last week.

The number of local hospitalizations caused by COVID-19 increased by one from Friday, to 21, with 33% of intensive-care beds available, according to Napa County’s informational website on the virus.

Despite a larger number of infections, hospitalization figures have stayed below the peak of 26 on Jan. 3, 2021 — a development the county’s public health director Dr. Karen Relucio has suggested indicates that staffing shortages in the workplace, rather than hospitalization rates, could now be the most pressing local concern. However, Relucio also pointed to decreased health care staffing and shrunken capacity as a concern compared to previous COVID-19 surges.

Since Christmas, more than 5,000 people in California have been admitted to hospitals with the coronavirus. In many cases, they went in for other conditions and only learned they were infected upon testing.

State models used to forecast the impact of the virus show that within a month California could have a record 23,000 people in hospitals with COVID-19.

Later this month, the federal government will launch a website to begin making 500 million at-home COVID-19 tests available via mail. The administration also is scaling up emergency rapid-testing sites in areas experiencing the greatest surges in cases.

Howard Yune contributed to this story, and information from The Associated Press was also used in this report. 

