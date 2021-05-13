 Skip to main content
Calistoga seniors awarded Chamber of Commerce college scholarships

Calistoga seniors awarded Chamber of Commerce college scholarships

Three Calistoga Junior-High School students have been awarded scholarships from the Calistoga Chamber of Commerce, to put toward their college education.

They are Evan Hayman, Carolina Victoria Velasco, and Jimena Guerrero.

Each year, scholarships generally range from $1,000 to $1,500 and are awarded to three students chosen from a scholarship committee comprised of Chamber board members.

“Although we didn't have any fundraisers this year because of COVID, the Chamber board voted to use Chamber funds to award $1,500 scholarships to three CHS students,” said Bruce Kyse, the Chamber’s executive director.

Hayman will be attending UC Davis, Velasco is headed to UC Merced, and Guerrero will be attending San Jose State.

