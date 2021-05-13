Calistoga seniors awarded Chamber of Commerce college scholarships

Three Calistoga Junior-High School students have been awarded scholarships from the Calistoga Chamber of Commerce, to put toward their college education.
They are Evan Hayman, Carolina Victoria Velasco, and Jimena Guerrero.
Each year, scholarships generally range from $1,000 to $1,500 and are awarded to three students chosen from a scholarship committee comprised of Chamber board members.
“Although we didn't have any fundraisers this year because of COVID, the Chamber board voted to use Chamber funds to award $1,500 scholarships to three CHS students,” said Bruce Kyse, the Chamber’s executive director.
Hayman will be attending UC Davis, Velasco is headed to UC Merced, and Guerrero will be attending San Jose State.
1 of 7
Some of the members of 2016 graduating class of Calistoga High School posed for posterity at their graduation ceremony on Friday at the Napa County Fairgrounds.
Above left, Valedictorian Gianna Lincoln reminds fellow graduating classmates that they have been on a ‘beautiful journey’ at Calistoga High School. Lincoln was one of two Valedictorians of the Class of 2016. Above right, Joyce Aquino was the second valedictorian to speak at the Calistoga High School graduation ceremony last Friday. She compared her career at Calistoga High to the excitement of a baseball game, moving from one base (grade) to another. At left, Calistoga High School Graduation certificates await distribution to the 58 graduates.
Joyce Aquino was the second valedictorian to speak at the Calistoga High School graduation ceremony last Friday. She compared her career at Calistoga High to the excitement of a baseball game, moving from one base (grade) to another.
Share your photos with the Napa Valley Register. Tag us on social media #nvrgrads2016.
1 of 7
Some of the members of 2016 graduating class of Calistoga High School posed for posterity at their graduation ceremony on Friday at the Napa County Fairgrounds.
Photos by David Mosher, WEEKLY CALISTOGAN
Above left, Valedictorian Gianna Lincoln reminds fellow graduating classmates that they have been on a ‘beautiful journey’ at Calistoga High School. Lincoln was one of two Valedictorians of the Class of 2016. Above right, Joyce Aquino was the second valedictorian to speak at the Calistoga High School graduation ceremony last Friday. She compared her career at Calistoga High to the excitement of a baseball game, moving from one base (grade) to another. At left, Calistoga High School Graduation certificates await distribution to the 58 graduates.
David Mosher photo
Jorge Polanco beams as he strides to receive his degree at the 2016 Calistoga High School Graduation Ceremony last Friday at the Napa County Fairgrounds.
David Mosher photo
Hailey Michelle Butcher was all smiles as she picked up her degree certificate at the 2016 Calistoga High School Graduation Ceremony last Friday.
David Mosher photo
Calistoga High School Graduation certificates await distribution to the 58 graduates of the 2016 Class at the Napa County Fairgrounds last Friday evening.
David Mosher photo
Joyce Aquino was the second valedictorian to speak at the Calistoga High School graduation ceremony last Friday. She compared her career at Calistoga High to the excitement of a baseball game, moving from one base (grade) to another.
David Mosher photo
Exchange students Joanna Wu from Taiwan and Jackie Aviña of Calistoga exchanged flags at the 2016 Calistoga High School Graduation Ceremony on Friday, June 3 at the Napa County Fairgrounds.
Parents who live outside the St. Helena Unified School District are criticizing a policy change that will reduce their kids’ chances of attending the county’s wealthiest and most prestigious school system.
1 of 3
Calistoga Junior-Senior High School senior Evan Hayman is one of three students who received a scholarship from the Calistoga Chamber of Commerce this year.