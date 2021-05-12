Calistoga seniors to graduate in-person

This year, Calistoga Junior-Senior High School graduating seniors will be able to share their joy with family and friends with an in-person ceremony.

The pandemic restricted last year’s graduating class to receiving their diplomas at a drive-thru event.

Though family members will be limited to six and social distancing protocols will be observed, the graduation ceremony will take place Friday, June 11, for the first time at the Calistoga Junior-Senior High football field starting at 7 p.m.

Also this year, sixth-grade Calistoga Elementary School graduation and promotion will be a drive-thru certificate pickup Wednesday, June 8. Families will also have an opportunity to take a photo.

The school district’s eighth grade promotion will follow the same format, on June 9, at 6 p.m.

Although there will be no prom for seniors again this year, parents will be hosting Grad Night at Highlands Church on Saturday, June 12. Social distancing protocols will be enforced.

Napa County remains in the orange tier of the state’s four-level scale of viral spread, two rungs above the tightest curbs on businesses and gatherings.