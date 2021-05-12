 Skip to main content
Calistoga seniors to graduate in-person

Calistoga seniors to graduate in-person

Calistoga Graduation 2019

Calistoga Senior High School and Palisades High School Graduating Class of 2019

 Tim Carl photography

This year, Calistoga Junior-Senior High School graduating seniors will be able to share their joy with family and friends with an in-person ceremony.

The pandemic restricted last year’s graduating class to receiving their diplomas at a drive-thru event.

Though family members will be limited to six and social distancing protocols will be observed, the graduation ceremony will take place Friday, June 11, for the first time at the Calistoga Junior-Senior High football field starting at 7 p.m.

Also this year, sixth-grade Calistoga Elementary School graduation and promotion will be a drive-thru certificate pickup Wednesday, June 8. Families will also have an opportunity to take a photo.

The school district’s eighth grade promotion will follow the same format, on June 9, at 6 p.m.       

Although there will be no prom for seniors again this year, parents will be hosting Grad Night at Highlands Church on Saturday, June 12. Social distancing protocols will be enforced.   

Napa County remains in the orange tier of the state’s four-level scale of viral spread, two rungs above the tightest curbs on businesses and gatherings.

Under orange-tier rules, ticketed outdoor gatherings can fill a venue to 33% of its normal capacity, or 67% if all spectators can show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative test for the virus. If the county’s infection rate drops low enough to place it at the yellow level, the attendance cap would rise to 67% for outdoor gatherings with or without immunization or COVID-19 testing. (On both tiers, those living outside the state would not be admitted.)

