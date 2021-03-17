Calistoga Silverado Ace Hardware's 'round up' program adds up to sizeable donations

Here's how a little change can make a big difference.

On March 10, Silverado Ace Hardware donated $5,262 to the Calistoga Firefighters Association. Funds were raised through the store's "round-up" program, which offers customers the opportunity to "round up" their bill and donate the extra change.

The store designated the Firefighters Association as recipients for the program starting two weeks after the Glass Fire, and went through January, said store manager Will Wright.

Wright moved to Calistoga one year ago to start managing the hardware store.

“I’ve worked for the Ace group for ten years, and I’ve always been inspired and impressed by how they make it a priority to help the communities that support their stores,” he enthusiastically explained. “We all have to help each other, and this is a simple way to do that.”

In March, customers have the opportunity to “round up” their bill and donate the extra change to Calistoga Cares, the local organization that feeds multiple families in Calistoga every second and fourth Thursday of the month at the Fair Grounds at 1435 N. Oak Street.