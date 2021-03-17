Calistoga Silverado Ace Hardware's 'round up' program adds up to sizeable donations

Here's how a little change can make a big difference.
On March 10, Silverado Ace Hardware donated $5,262 to the Calistoga Firefighters Association. Funds were raised through the store's "round-up" program, which offers customers the opportunity to "round up" their bill and donate the extra change.
The store designated the Firefighters Association as recipients for the program starting two weeks after the Glass Fire, and went through January, said store manager Will Wright.
Wright moved to Calistoga one year ago to start managing the hardware store.
“I’ve worked for the Ace group for ten years, and I’ve always been inspired and impressed by how they make it a priority to help the communities that support their stores,” he enthusiastically explained. “We all have to help each other, and this is a simple way to do that.”
In March, customers have the opportunity to “round up” their bill and donate the extra change to Calistoga Cares, the local organization that feeds multiple families in Calistoga every second and fourth Thursday of the month at the Fair Grounds at 1435 N. Oak Street.
During the month of March, and hopefully some additional months as well, when you purchase anything from Silverado Ace, you will be given the opportunity to “round up” your bill and the difference goes directly to the food bank. A $1.50 purchase can result in a .50 donation, and if you want to give more, you can do it at check out. In addition, you’ll receive a sticker that says, “I Care 4 Calistoga,” which is a way of telling people in town that you are making a difference and encouraging them to do the same.
“The money will be used to purchase additional food for our guests,” explained Helen Archerd, the indomitable 94-year-old who has been overseeing food distribution in Calistoga for twenty-five years.
“We were serving about 30 families a month a year ago, but with the fires and COVID, that number has skyrocketed to over 500 families,” said Regina Penna, a dedicated CalistogaCares volunteer who also delivers food to people who cannot get to the Fair Ground.
Editor Cynthia Sweeney contributed to this story.
