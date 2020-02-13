The 19th annual Soroptimist International of Calistoga Crab Fest will take place from 5 - 10 p.m., Saturday, March 7, at the Tubbs Building at the Napa County Fairgrounds, 1435 N. Oak St.
Enjoy a crab dinner including Caesar salad, with wine and beer for purchase. The annual fundraiser will feature live and silent auctions hosted by TV personality Leslie Sbrocco, host of the PBS/KQED series Chedk Please! Bay Area. The event will also feature DJ music and entertainment.
You have free articles remaining.
Tickets are $80 per person and can be purchased at http://sicalistoga.org/event/crab-fest-2019/ or call Toni Hunt at (707) 548-3726.
Soroptimist International of Calistoga raises money for local girls and women's causes, including raising awareness of human trafficking, as well as the Read Aloud Program, that supports literacy for elementary school children.