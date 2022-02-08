Calistoga Soroptimists cancel Crab Fest, ask for continued support

This year, the Soroptimist International of Calistoga celebrates 66 years of service supporting projects dedicated to improving the lives of women and girls in our community. Only because of the community's support have we been able to accomplish our mission.

With the current increase in COVID-19 infections, transmissibility of the Omicron variant, and in light of the near impossible task of sourcing Dungeness crab this year, the Soroptimist Club canceling their fundraising Crab Fest this year, but are all the same making a sincere plea for your continued support.

They hope you will consider contributing at your usual outstanding level of support for our service projects even though they are unable to provide the traditional dinner and entertainment that they have in the past.

The silver lining for 2022: the Wine Raffle! The Soroptimists have procured some of Napa Valley's most prominent labels, so be sure to buy your tickets and take your chance at this truly "grand" prize.

Donate now through March 25 at sicalistoga.org or call (707) 341-3058.