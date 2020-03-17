Calistoga Soroptimists send books home to elementary school students

Success! On Monday, Soroptimist International of Calistoga provided 470 books to go in the home study packets of all Calistoga Elementary School students.

Teachers were elated with the books when they assembled packets for their students to work on at home during this unprecedented school closure (due to COVID-19).

The books are the spring gifts from our team of SIC Read Aloud Partners. Unfortunately our colorful RAPP labels are missing but due to the sudden school closure it wasn’t possible to insert them. So, colorful children’s picture books, exciting chapter books for early readers and gripping novels for older students were popped into the envelopes.

To quote favorite author Roald Dahl, “ Books shouldn’t be daunting, they should be funny, exciting and wonderful; and learning to be a reader gives a terrific advantage.”

Editor's Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to all online readers. If you'd like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0