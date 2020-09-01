Calistoga Spa Hot Springs' Michael Lennon named to chair Napa Valley tourism board

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Michael Lennon, general manager of Calistoga Spa Hot Springs, has been elected chair of the board of directors of Visit Napa Valley, a non-profit destination management organization.

“The tourism industry has a challenging year ahead,” said Lennon. “As we continue to navigate Coronavirus health and safety measures, and other annual challenges, the economic recovery of Napa County’s tourism industry to benefit small business owners, our towns and the residents of our community is of utmost importance. I am honored to have been elected chair, and look forward to partnering with business and community leaders to ensure Napa Valley maintains its place as the world’s premier wine country experience.”

Additional officers are Michael Collins, general manager of Archer Hotel Napa as chair-elect, David Ryan, general manager of Meritage Resort & Spa and Vista Collina Resort as vice-chair, and Greg Brun, partner of the Napa Valley Wine Train as secretary/ treasurer. Erik Burrow, general manager of DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel & Spa Napa Valley - American Canyon, serves as past-chair.