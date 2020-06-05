Calistoga spikes in COVID-19 cases, testing on Monday and Tuesday at the Fairgrounds

After more than two months with only one case of COVID-19 reported in Calistoga, the county announced Wednesday that the total had grown to 11, then another one was announced Friday for a total of 12.

Eight of the cases are confirmed within one household, the county said.

One of those infected with the virus was a worker at Puerto Vallarta Mexican Market, also known as Vallarta Market, on Foothill Boulevard. The market is now closed until the county allows it to reopen. The county Health Department has dispatched tracers to identify those with whom the new cases may have had close contact, the city said.

On Monday and Tuesday, June 8 and 9, there will be drive-up testing available for those who live or work in Calistoga, at the Napa County Fairgrounds from 2 to 5 p.m. Due to the limited number of test kits available, testing is recommended for those at high risk or with symptoms of the virus. Those who have been sheltering at home are requested to wait until the next mobile test center is available at the Napa Expo testing site. For more information visit countyofnapa.org/TEST or cal (707) 253-4540.