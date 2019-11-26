On Nov. 20, The Boys & Girls Clubs of St Helena and Calistoga hosted a ‘thank you’ holiday meal in gratitude to first responders from the Upvalley, who protected the two Napa Valley towns from the recent Kincade Fire.
The Kincade Fire started Oct. 23 in Geyserville, and quickly spread throughout Sonoma County, burning 77,700 acres and threatening Calistoga with an advisory evacuation.
All members of the Upvalley police, fire, and EMT services were invited to sit alongside Boys & Girls Club members for a family-style meal, which was prepared in partnership with the chef team from the not-yet open Resort at 400 Silverado Trail, otherwise known as Four Seasons.
The club received donations from local grocery stores and hotels, and Teen Club members worked with Chef Shaun Acosta and his team, helping prepare the food and the Club for the dinner.
Club members also created special gifts in their art programs to show their gratitude, all of which were shared at the dinner.