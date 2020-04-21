Calistoga student aces perfect score in vocabulary competition

A student representing Calistoga Elementary School recently received a perfect score in the second of three meets in this year’s WordMasters Challenge — a national vocabulary competition involving nearly 125,000 students annually.
Competing in the difficult Blue Division of the WordMastersChallenge, sixth- grader Luna Vera earned a perfect score of 20 on the challenge. Nationally, only 69 sixth graders achieved this result. Luna was coached in preparation for the WordMasters Challenge by teacher Marc Morita.
The WordMasters Challenge is an exercise in critical thinking that first encourages students to become familiar with a set of interesting new words (considerably harder than grade level), and then challenges them to use those words to complete analogies expressing various kinds of logical relationships. Working to solve the analogies helps students learn to think both analytically and metaphorically. Although most vocabulary enrichment and analogy-solving programs are designed for use by high school students, WordMasters Challenge materials have been specifically created for younger students in grades three through eight. They are particularly well suited for children who are motivated by the challenge of learning new words and enjoy the logical puzzles posed by analogies.
