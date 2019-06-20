Four Calistoga Junior-Senior High School students have successfully completed the HOPE Youth Leadership Program (HYLP), a six-month intensive program designed to develop the leadership and civic engagement skills of underserved Latina youth across the state of California.
This year’s graduating class is comprised of 33 eleventh grade students from California high schools in Bakersfield, Calistoga, Compton, Fresno, Los Angeles, Oakland, Riverside, San Jose, and Orange County.
The Calistoga graduates are Hayseel Barrera, Vanesa Queipo, Lupita Esquivel, and Lizbet Escobedo.
Participating students took part in four three-day sessions made up of financial literacy and civic engagement trainings; site visits to top universities in the State; participation in major conferences including HOPE’s Latina History Day and Latina Action Day; as well as in-depth research projects on issues impacting their communities.
The Calistoga group researched the issue of safe driving among their peers and had the opportunity to present their findings to California State Assembly and Senate representatives during a trip to Sacramento in May.
The graduation took place at CSU Fullerton on Friday, June 14. The event recognized the hard work and accomplishments of these young leaders who took on the rigorous HYLP program in addition to their academic and personal responsibilities.
Since its inception, the program has served 3,000 Latina students of which 360 have graduated from the intensive six-month track, 88 percent of whom have gone on to college.
The HYLP is generously sponsored by The California Endowment, Chevron, Microsoft, Southwest Airlines, State Farm and Union Bank.