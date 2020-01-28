Calistogan Malia Kim Epps has been named to the Dean's Academic Honor Roll for the 2019 fall semester at Baylor University in Waco, Texas. She is a student in the school's Robbins College of Health and Human Sciences.
Students honored on the Dean's List are Baylor undergraduates with a minimum grade-point average of 3.7, while enrolled in a minimum of 12 semester hours. Baylor University is a private Christian university and a nationally ranked research institution. Chartered in 1845 by the Republic of Texas, it is the oldest continually operating university in Texas.
You have free articles remaining.
Calistogan Ty M. Simmons received recognition for the Dean’s List during the fall 2019 semester at William Penn University in Oskaloosa, Iowa. To be included on the Dean’s List, a student must complete at least 12 hours of credit with a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.
William Penn University is a four-year liberal arts institution founded in 1873 by Quaker pioneers. Penn offers more than 30 majors and areas of emphasis, and enrolls more than 1,000 students from 46 states, plus Puerto Rico, along with representation from 23 different countries.