Calistoga students to begin school online this fall

Calistoga students will begin the coming school year online in accordance with a mandate issued Friday by Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Schools in counties that are on the state’s monitoring list may not offer in-person classes until their county has been off the list for at least 14 days, Newsom said. Napa County is currently on that list due to a spike in COVID-19 cases. School is scheduled to start on Aug. 14.
The Calistoga School Board will hold a special meeting at 3:45 p.m., Friday, July 24 via Zoom to discuss reopening school plans and guidance in compliance with the mandate, said Paula Kleczkowski, executive assistant to the district's superintendent.
The ever-changing landscape due to the pandemic has made the decision-making process regarding school opening difficult for administrators. Only last week, before the governor’s announcement, the Napa County Office of Education released a Guidance Report with a selection of options for in-person and distance learning that local school districts were considering.
Family surveys in June indicated that the majority of parents want their children to return to school full time, the report said.
Calistoga schools were initially closed through mid-April. Local education officials again closed schools through May 1, and finally until the end of the school year.
“This has been an extraordinarily challenging and difficult year. From the moment we learned about the spread of COVID 19 in California our lives abruptly changed in the most fundamental ways, including the closure of schools since mid-March,” said Napa County Superintendent of Schools Barbara Nemko.
