Calistoga students to begin school online this fall

Calistoga students will begin the coming school year online in accordance with a mandate issued Friday by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Schools in counties that are on the state’s monitoring list may not offer in-person classes until their county has been off the list for at least 14 days, Newsom said. Napa County is currently on that list due to a spike in COVID-19 cases. School is scheduled to start on Aug. 14.

The Calistoga School Board will hold a special meeting at 3:45 p.m., Friday, July 24 via Zoom to discuss reopening school plans and guidance in compliance with the mandate, said Paula Kleczkowski, executive assistant to the district's superintendent.

The ever-changing landscape due to the pandemic has made the decision-making process regarding school opening difficult for administrators. Only last week, before the governor’s announcement, the Napa County Office of Education released a Guidance Report with a selection of options for in-person and distance learning that local school districts were considering.