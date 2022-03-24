Calistoga subdivision project raises environmental concerns

A proposed 15-unit subdivision at 2008 Grant St. will need further review before proceeding.

After an initial discussion of the project by the Calistoga Planning Commission on March 23, concerns were raised about adequate drainage, a secondary egress, the cutting down of trees, and increased traffic on Grant Street.

Plans presented by DeNova Homes consist of 15 lots for single-family residences on the 5.84-acre property. During a presentation, DeNova stated their intention is to retain the existing drainage channel and improve overall drainage function.

DeNova would also cut down 105 trees including three non-protected trees and 102 trees with a protected status under the Calistoga Municipal Code. They would replant with 112 native species along the drainage feature, and replant 198 trees throughout the project site.

The city received numerous public comments before the meeting, and during the meeting more than half a dozen residents, most who live on the adjacent Michael Way, also raised concerns about the project including flooding, and requested a full environmental review be completed.

“There are obviously too many unanswered questions and we should definitely continue this to a date in the future,” said Chair Scott Cooper. “That would give everybody enough time to come up with additional questions and also address some of the concerns that were brought up tonight.”

The commission advised staff that the project be separated, addressing environmental concerns in the mitigated negative declaration, and also a second avenue of egress via a connection to Amber Way, and putting aside the architectural design review and tentative site map for now.

“(Secondary egresses) have become especially important ever since we’ve been experiencing the wildfires the last few years,” said Vice-Chair Tim Wilkes.

Commissioner Doug Allan also questioned the proposed housing density and price of the homes. The staff report states the project falls within the City’s Medium Density Residential designation for single-family residential development, which is 4-10 dwelling units per acre.

“Mid-level housing is desperately needed in this town. This project does not meet the minimum recommendation on the Housing Element which is 50% of the highest possible use of the land,” Allan said.

DeNova said the homes would have a price tag according to what the market would bear, and Allan speculated that the homes would go for $1.5 to $2 million, and “what the city really needs is more affordable housing.”

