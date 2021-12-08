 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Calistoga succeeds in major water conservation efforts, but Stage II emergency remains

  • Updated
Calistoga water conservation

The City of Calistoga's Water Conservation Technician Mitchell Egert is responsible for the banner strung across Lincoln Avenue reminding residents and visitors alike to conserve water in Calistoga.

 Julie Mitchell

Calistogans are to be commended for conserving water at record rates, and are also encouraged to continue with water-saving measures.

The city saw a “whopping” 34% reduction in water use in November compared to November 2020.

“That’s huge. In fact, this November’s water demand was one of the lowest Novembers in the past two decades,” said Mitchell Egert, the City’s Water Conservation Expert at Tuesday's city council meeting. “That’s 7 million gallons we’ve saved,” or seven Feige water storage tanks.

However, Calistoga will still remain in Stage II until further notice.

“We can applaud ourselves and we’re headed in the right direction, but now is not time to become complacent,” Egert said. However, “This just goes to show us that substantial conservation is attainable.”

As of Nov. 29, Kimball reservoir was 91% full with 250 acre-feet of water, not a big change since October.

People are also reading…

While Kimball is doing well, it makes up only about 20-30% of Calistoga’s water supply. Most of the water supply comes from the State Water Project, which heavily relies on snowpack in the Sierras.

“Most of the major State Water Project reservoirs are at critically low levels and did not improve much with the storms that we saw in October,” Egert said. “We are not out of this yet and we need to continue strong conservation efforts.”

The city will continue outreach efforts, offer conservation kits, and is working with UpValley Family Centers to provide material in Spanish.

Egert will also continue to give a monthly water supply and conservation updates during the first City Council meeting each month.

Heavy rains over several days caused the Napa River in Calistoga to flow in torrents, as seen Oct. 24.

Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com

Here is a roundup of police and fire reports in Napa County.

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News