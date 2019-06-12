The Calistoga Police Department is alerting the public that downtown parking and speeding enforcement for the summer has begun.
The 3-hour time limit parking on Lincoln Avenue is only enforced seasonally, during the summer. Most of the citations issued during this time are for exceeding the time limit but parking officers will also be enforcing year round violations which include unlawful parking in the red and yellow zones; unlawful parking in the handicapped zone; parking in bus zones and loading zones; and parking in fire lanes.
Fines for violations range between $35 and $45 with the exception of the $265 fine for parking in the bus zone and parking in the handicapped zone.
The department has two brand new parking officers this year, Maxkenzie Harris and Jordan Fowler. They will each split work eight-hour shifts starting at 9 a.m.