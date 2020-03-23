Calistoga suspends group sports, activities at parks and schools to prevent COVID-19

The City of Calistoga and the Calistoga Unified School District have announced the suspension of all contact and group sports to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The decision was made after consultation with the Napa County Public Health Department.

A Nixle alert sent out Monday afternoon stated the suspension includes all contact sports such as football, soccer, and basketball. The suspension also includes sporting activities such as tennis, racquetball, volleyball, bocce, frisbee, baseball, softball, and T-Ball which use shared equipment. City and School District staff will be monitoring activities and will take actions necessary to stop any violations of this order.

The open space parts of the park are open for individual exercise such as jogging, walking or other exercises as long as park users maintain a minimum of six-feet of social distancing from others. You can also use the nearby hiking trails or enjoy a bike ride - but please maintain the recommended six-foot social distancing.