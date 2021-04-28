 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Calistoga sweeps a dozen ‘Bests' in 'Best of the North Bay'

Calistoga sweeps a dozen ‘Bests' in 'Best of the North Bay'

{{featured_button_text}}
Buster's Southern BBQ

Buster's Bar-B-Que on Foothill Boulevard was recently voted Best Bar-B-Que in Napa County.

 Sean Scully, Register

For food, wellness, culture, and even COVID events, Calistoga tops the list with those in Napa and Sonoma County who know where to find the best. 

The Bohemian, the alternative newsweekly of Sonoma and Napa counties, recently revealed the Best of the North Bay 2021 Readers’ Picks. Here's which Calistoga hot spots came out tops in Napa County:

Sofie Contemporary Arts was named Best Art Gallery; Calistoga Spa Hot Springs took Best Wellness Retreat; 360 Salon & Day Spa took Best Hair Salon and Best Nail Services, and Silverado Pharmacy is Best Pharmacy.

In the Food and Drink categories, Buster’s Bar-b-que took two bests for Best BBQ and Best Covid Carryout.

Calistoga Inn, Restaurant and Brewery (or as they call it Calistoga Inn and Napa Valley Brewery) captured Best Bar, and Best Happy Hour’ went to Evangeline.  

Best Bartender went to Carlos at Calistoga Inn and Napa Valley Brewery, and Best Server/Restaurant is Ingrid Weidman at Lovina.

Picayune Cellars’ Bingo Night took Best Covid Winery Event, and Best Covid Winery Charity Event went to the Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Helena for their Big Night event.

Voters gave Best Wine Cave to Jericho Canyon.

Chef Trevor Logan talks about the new House of Better restaurant at the renovated Dr. Wilkinson's resort in Calistoga. At the heart of the healthy menu are roasted green chiles.

Photos: As seen in The Weekly Calistogan, the week of April 22

Here's a look at what was going on in Calistoga the week of April 22.

1 of 15

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News