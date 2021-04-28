Calistoga sweeps a dozen ‘Bests' in 'Best of the North Bay'

For food, wellness, culture, and even COVID events, Calistoga tops the list with those in Napa and Sonoma County who know where to find the best.
The Bohemian, the alternative newsweekly of Sonoma and Napa counties, recently revealed the Best of the North Bay 2021 Readers’ Picks. Here's which Calistoga hot spots came out tops in Napa County:
Sofie Contemporary Arts was named Best Art Gallery; Calistoga Spa Hot Springs took Best Wellness Retreat; 360 Salon & Day Spa took Best Hair Salon and Best Nail Services, and Silverado Pharmacy is Best Pharmacy.
Here's a look at what was going on in Calistoga the week of April 22.
Julian Lovera checks on a flatbread pizza cooking in House of Better's outdoor wood-fired oven.
Zia Wesley photo
The crew at Dr. Wilkinson's new restaurant House of Better led by chef Trevor Logan, left, Jennie Russell, Nate Graham, and Melessio Santiago. The menu is inspired by Logan's time spent in the southwest and many dishes are infused with roasted green chiles, including the pie.
Zia Wesley photo
Calistoga Rotary Exchange Student Olivia Morgan, far right, and mom Lisa Morgan (next to her) with Olivia's host family in Finland in 2019.
Submitted photo
Healthy menu items at House of Better at Dr. Wilkinson's resort in Calistoga include a variety of house-made dips influenced by various cuisines; Japanese Uzu furikake, bean and green chili with pine nuts, creamy hemp hearts, and carrot harrisa.
Zia Wesley photo
The menu at House of Better offers hearty, healthy options like booster bowls with sauteed kale, red quinoa and calabacitas,
Submitted photo
House of Better at Dr. Wilkinson's in Calistoga offers flavorful tonics and tinctures for detoxing.
Zia Wesley
That's right, a pie vending machine. Find homemade pie slices from Chilie Pies Baking Co. at House of Better in Calistoga (They are also available on the restaurant's menu).
Zia Wesley photo
House of Better at Dr. Wilkinson's offers its own healthy cocktails and herbal tonics. Jennie Russell recently served up a refreshing pineapple drink.
Zia Wesley photo
Lawer Estates is proposing to transform the former Brannan's Grill in downtown Calistoga into a new restaurant, tasting room, and demonstration winery.
Tim Carl Photography
Calistoga CalMart will be installing a new emergency generator to prevent losses from power outages.
Tim Carl
A 1906 historic postcard of the Rutherford Station Depot.
The Napa Valley Wine Train has proposed restoring the long-vacant railroad depot near Highway 29 in Rutherford into a cafe and stopover with views of the surrounding wine country.
Submitted graphic
Plywood sheets cover windows and doors on the rear of the empty Rutherford train depot in 2012. Napa County Landmarks called it one of Napa County's "most endangered" landmarks that year.