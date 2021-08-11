Calistoga Swimmers push for Community Pool to stay open year-round

Calistoga resident Michael Scippa is an avid swimmer. Most days he averages about 45-plus minutes of freestyle laps at the Calistoga Community Pool. And he’s not alone. Each day, lap swimming slots along with aqua aerobics classes are maxed out at the pool, with water lovers getting refreshing workouts and enjoying the sunshine. And almost every summer weekday, the shallow end is filled with youngsters taking swim lessons.

There’s only one problem: historically, the pool closes for the fall and winter months, depriving swimmers of their favorite way to exercise as well as a way to socialize with friends. Especially for seniors who spent so much of last year isolated at home, chatting before or after aqua class or swimming has become an important part of their self-care routine.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

So Scippa started an online petition to lobby city leaders to keep the pool open year-round. As he points out in the petition, “Keeping pool programs throughout the year is already an objective written into the city’s 2021-2022 general plan.” As of Friday, the petition had already garnered more than 200 signatures.

Rachel Melick, Calistoga Parks and Recreation Director, acknowledged Scippa’s frustration.