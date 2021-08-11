Calistoga Swimmers push for Community Pool to stay open year-round

Calistoga resident Michael Scippa is an avid swimmer. Most days he averages about 45-plus minutes of freestyle laps at the Calistoga Community Pool. And he’s not alone. Each day, lap swimming slots along with aqua aerobics classes are maxed out at the pool, with water lovers getting refreshing workouts and enjoying the sunshine. And almost every summer weekday, the shallow end is filled with youngsters taking swim lessons.
There’s only one problem: historically, the pool closes for the fall and winter months, depriving swimmers of their favorite way to exercise as well as a way to socialize with friends. Especially for seniors who spent so much of last year isolated at home, chatting before or after aqua class or swimming has become an important part of their self-care routine.
So Scippa started an online petition to lobby city leaders to keep the pool open year-round. As he points out in the petition, “Keeping pool programs throughout the year is already an objective written into the city’s 2021-2022 general plan.” As of Friday, the petition had already garnered more than 200 signatures.
Rachel Melick, Calistoga Parks and Recreation Director, acknowledged Scippa’s frustration.
“Keeping the pool open longer is a goal of the city council,” she said. “Last year, because the facility opened late due to the pandemic — and was closed for several weeks because of fires, smoky air, and the evacuation — we asked for funding to keep the pool open until the third week of November, and we got it. And there was no drop in usage.”
The pool is currently scheduled to close on Sept. 30.
City Council member Gary Kraus said, “Of course the decision about keeping the pool open depends on what entire council weighs in on, but I think it would be no problem as long as we can afford the cost. My main question is: will increased spending on pool maintenance take dollars away from another community group that needs the money? It all comes down to a cost-benefit analysis.”
According to Melick, keeping the pool open longer wouldn’t be expensive.
“The pools are kept warm year-round to keep them clean,” she said. “I would certainly expect more adult swimmers and water aerobics classes to stay full in the colder months. And while many of our summer high school and college student lifeguards leave in August, I am sure that we could get some high-schoolers to continue guarding after school. The pool hours might reflect that change, with later opening times.”
Melick also believes that if the pool was open longer, other programs such as water polo and more youth classes could be added.
A survey conducted by Parks and Recreation in September 2020 asked respondents which programs they would participate in after September, and more than 60 percent of lap swimmers and close to 50 percent of aqua aerobics participants indicated they would continue to use the pool.
As Scippa says in his petition, “I know there are more than 150 current Calistoga pool users out there whose health and well-being would benefit from using the pool year-round. Please share your enthusiasm and desire to keep it open with them, your family, and friends.”
To see the petition, go to: http://www.change.org/SwimCalistoga365