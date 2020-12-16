Calistoga takes in unexpected $1M in hotel taxes over summer

Despite the pandemic, Calistoga had a pretty good summer. Transient occupancy tax (TOT) revenue for the first quarter FY 2020-2021 has surpassed expectations, coming in at just over $1 million.

Earlier this year, the city predicted significant loss of hotel tax receipts — a $4 million loss expected through August due to COVID-19 — and as a result tightened its belt bargaining for pay freezes, cutting department expenditures, and postponing capital improvement projects.

The city saved about $9.6 million by postponing capital improvement projects, and department heads revised expenditures and brought down costs by 9%, or $900,000.

About half of the city’s budget comes from TOT, and a normal year might bring in $6 million in tax. Earlier this year, the city cut that projection to only 27% of the budget coming from TOT.

Staff pointed out at the time that the complete financial impacts of the pandemic are still unknown, and reiterated that point at the city council meeting on Tuesday.

Still, TOT for the summer months surpassed expectations. While July-September revenues were predicted at $67,000, actual revenue was $467,000, reported Gloria Leon, the city’s administrative services director.