Calistoga takes PG&E to task over power outages

In no uncertain terms, Mayor Chris Canning let the company know the severe impact the power outages have had on the community.

“The biggest issue I have is not that we had to use generators, but the absolute lack of information from your communications group on a daily basis," he said. "We understand what you have to do … but if you’re not telling us why, or for how long, or what the purpose is, that silence spoke volumes and put us as elected officials in a terrible position to have to do your bidding week after week after week. We’ve been through this for years."

Vice-Mayor Michael Dunsford, who owns Calistoga Inn & Restaurant, pointed out the hardship on businesses that have to close during power outages that often happen without warning.

Councilmember Irais Lopez-Ortega brought up the issue of seniors who rely on medical devices, and the need to communicate in Spanish and English during outages.

Councilmembers Gary Kraus and Don Williams mentioned the noise the generators produce. Williams asked if sound barriers could be part of the solution, saying he has received “Heartbreaking emails coming from the public about constant noise.”