Calistoga tap water fails quality test

Calistoga's tap water failed to meet a quality standard recently, although the water remains safe to drink, according to the city.

Test results for water collected Oct. 14, 2021, and Jan. 27, 2022, at both of Calistoga's water supplies, Kimball and State Water Project Water, showed that city water exceeded the maximum level of haloacetic acids, according to a press release from the city. The running annual average for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 61 ug/L, and on Jan. 27 was 89 ug/L, both exceeding the maximum of 60.

The water remains safe to drink, and there’s no need to boil water or take any other actions. Haloacetic acids are a common by-product of drinking water chlorination combining with naturally occurring organics in the water and are formed through the drinking water disinfection process.

City staff are working aggressively to reduce the amount of disinfection by-products in the drinking water, and there was improvement seen in the delta water supply beginning February, when Calistoga was being fed from this source through the state water project (SWP). There will be further improvement in the SWP source as the City of Napa transitions Calistoga's delta water to Lake Hennessey.

Staff has engaged the services of a drinking water specialist in water chemistry to advise on feasible measures to reduce disinfection byproducts, and are taking extra DBP samples throughout the system and lowering chlorine residuals and modifying tank operations. Some occasional water quality flushing will also be utilized.