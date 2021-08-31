 Skip to main content
Calistoga Teen Center Youth of the Month is Alexa Clavel

Calistoga Junior-Senior High School 11th grader Alexa Clavel has been named Calistoga Teen Center Youth of the Month for August. 

"Alexa is someone who we see everyday right after school. As the years have gone by we have truly seen her grow into a mature and responsible young lady. We always look forward to seeing her walk through our doors," said Caty Jacobo, Teen Center Program Director. "During the summer we were able to really see her determination and mental growth shine through."

One Clavel's goals was to finish summer school early, so she would go to the Teen Center after school and continue to work on her assignments. With her mind set on this goal, she accomplished it and finished summer school early.

As the new school year rolled around the corner she continues to walk through the Club's doors and immediately asks to open the homework room, Jacobo said. "If she is not doing this she is participating in our programs we offer for the day, or she is hanging out with the staff and seeing how she can help us around. Alexa you are so deserving of this title for Youth of the Month for August. We know that you're going to accomplish so many things this year and we are so excited for you. We are here to support you along your Junior year and the following year. Keep up the good work, we are proud of you."

The Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Helena and Calistoga serve our communites beyond the clubhouse.

