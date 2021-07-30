Calistoga Teen Center Youth of the Month is Axel Avina

Calistoga Junior-Senior High School 11th grader Axel Avina has been named Calistoga Teen Center Youth of the Month for July.

Avina has been a member at the Teen Center since he was in 7th grade. Since the first day that Axel stepped through the doors, he has immersed himself into the club family. His positive outlook on life, his bright smile and his willingness to participate in the club activities truly shows his positive laid back and go-with-the flow personality. Avina always greets you with a big hello and when he leaves he is sure to say goodbye as he walks out the door.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: 1 year for $26

This Teen Club Member will definitely challenge the staff to a game of pool and is very competitive. He has also been an avid participant on field trips this summer including the movies, indoor rock climbing, college tours, and the mall trip.

With each trip he goes on, Avina has shown so much excitement, soaks in all the information given, and truly takes advantage of the opportunity of each trip. With his positive energy and respectfulness, not only to the staff but to all our other members while on each field trip, Avina is truly a trustworthy teen who definitely shows he makes it easy and fun to have him participate.