Calistoga Teen Center Youth of the Month is Dianet Infante

Calistoga Junior Senior High School 7th grader Dianet Infante has been named Calistoga Teen Center Youth of the Month for June.

Infante is a fun-loving ball of energy who brings much laughter to the club. As soon as she walks into the club she greets you with a big smile on her face and immediately immerses herself into all the activities and whatever is going on around her. You will always find her with her group of friends, and with any and every snack you can think of.

The Club appreciates her always being open to trying new things and crazy activities. Her kindness and generosity to her peers and the staff doesn't go unnoticed. She always greets them and when she leaves and makes sure to say goodbye.

Infante is not only respectful but when she catches herself making a mistake she is quick to apologize.

As a young member, "Club leaders were quickly astonished at how mature she is for her age. You can sit down and have a genuine conversation with her and she will always make you feel welcomed," said Caty Jacob, one of the Club's leaders. "We are so grateful that you have joined our Club and we cannot wait to see what these next few years will bring with you being a part of our Club family."