Calistoga Teen Center Youth of the Month is Dianet Infante

Dianet Infante is Calistoga Teen Center's Youth of the Month for June.
Submitted photo
FOR THE WEEKLY CALISTOGAN
Calistoga Junior Senior High School 7th grader Dianet Infante has been named Calistoga Teen Center Youth of the Month for June.
Infante is a fun-loving ball of energy who brings much laughter to the club. As soon as she walks into the club she greets you with a big smile on her face and immediately immerses herself into all the activities and whatever is going on around her. You will always find her with her group of friends, and with any and every snack you can think of.
The Club appreciates her always being open to trying new things and crazy activities. Her kindness and generosity to her peers and the staff doesn't go unnoticed. She always greets them and when she leaves and makes sure to say goodbye.
Infante is not only respectful but when she catches herself making a mistake she is quick to apologize.
As a young member, "Club leaders were quickly astonished at how mature she is for her age. You can sit down and have a genuine conversation with her and she will always make you feel welcomed," said Caty Jacob, one of the Club's leaders. "We are so grateful that you have joined our Club and we cannot wait to see what these next few years will bring with you being a part of our Club family."
A heartwarming day in the life at The Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Helena and Calistoga during COVID.
Photos of the month: A look at Napa Valley news in pictures, June 2021
Carnival standbys like the carousel, a staple of the annual Napa Town & Country Fair, are making their appearance this year at the Greatest Portable Theme Park that opened Wednesday afternoon.
Howard Yune, Register
John Robertson, the Napa County sheriff since 2012, retired Saturday after more than four decades in law enforcement and 30 years in the Sheriff's Office.
Howard Yune, Register
A Cal Fire firefighter gets the controlled burn going with a drip torch at Land Trust of Napa County’s Missimer Preserve on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.
Mike Palladini, Land Trust of Napa County
Simone Findlay, Anne Sutkowi-Hemstreet and Jason Pleasants help install a new Rainbow Little Library at Seasons of Wonder preschool in Napa. To kick off LGBTQ Pride Month, Rainbow Action Network and First 5 Napa Network rolled out their Rainbow Little Libraries project over the first weekend in June.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Bob Swan looks at a photo of a 1950s themed mural he painted at Napa State Hospital. A psychiatric technician, Swan worked at the hospital from 1962 to 1995.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Margo Scarpulla of Vacaville displayed examples of her pottery to a visitor at Veterans Memorial Park during the Art, Sip & Stroll festival Saturday in Yountville.
Howard Yune, Register
Plaques installed by the city of Napa mark the downtown promenade overlooking the Napa River as the Harry T. Price Riverwalk, in memory of the developer who died in 2019. Price, who turned a once-industrial property into the Historic Napa Mill development, advocated for the creation of an unbroken walkway along the waterside as a central part of the Napa flood-control project.
Howard Yune, Register
A bidder raises his paddle during Saturday's Premiere Napa Valley auction.
Alexander Rubin Photography for Napa Valley Vintners
Classic Ford Model T cars rolled into Calistoga and turned heads with their wooden wheels and brass fittings.
Tim Carl Photography
Graduating seniors at Justin-Siena High School were able to take the stage at their Napa campus to receive their diplomas Thursday evening, during the county's first in-person commencement since COVID-19 triggered the county's first stay-at-home orders in March 2020.
Howard Yune/Register
Kristen Guiterrez and her daughters Aubrie, 6 and Avery, 2 ½, proceed through Shenandoah Park, reading displays from "How Do You Wokka Wokka" by Elizabeth Blue.
RACHEL RASKIN-ZRIHEN
Crews battled a small fire in the Coombsville area on June 7.
Cal Fire/Napa County Fire Department
Inside Right On !!! Records, 2375 California Blvd. in Napa.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Napa's Vintage high school farm will eventually become a new housing development. Take a look at the area as it is today.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Napa Police report no major injury collisions during the first year of the triple roundabouts between Highway 29 and downtown as motorists learn new maneuvers.
KEVIN COURTNEY, Register
Marianne Mangold of Carmel donned a straw-equipped mask to balance wine tasting with safety at Saturday's Art, Sip & Stroll festival in Yountville. Wine tastings took place at Veterans Memorial Park and indoors at the Community Center, just north on Washington Street.
Howard Yune, Register
Napa artist Chris Cammarata displayed a collection of his paintings in front of the Yountville Community Center, during Saturday's Art, Sip & Stroll festival. The art, wine and food fair, which was canceled in 2020 as Napa County imposed a stay-home order early in the coronavirus pandemic, drew one of Napa County's largest audiences since the emergency began.
Howard Yune, Register
A sign on southbound Soscol Avenue reminded drivers to respect the shoulder lane reserved for bicyclists on the four-lane route in Napa. City improvements to bike and pedestrian corridors expected to begin this year include "conflict lanes" along a section of Soscol, painted green to alert motorists at several intersections.
Howard Yune, Register
Family and friends of New Technology High School valedictorian Jacqueline Vega posed for a post-commencement photo while the new graduate sported a playful costume, which included a lei, single-serve cereal boxes and a doughnut-shaped pool float. Eighty-five seniors were honored Monday evening at Napa's Memorial Stadium, which this week is hosting graduation ceremonies after a hiatus in 2020 due to COVID-19.
Howard Yune/Register
Tuesday afternoon, American Canyon High School seniors graduated.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Sophie Grech and her daughter at Kayleigh's bench. Grech raised funds for the memorial bench for her niece Kayleigh Slusher, who died in 2014 at age 3. The bench is located at Camille Park, where Grech used to take her niece to play.
Submitted image
On Wednesday afternoon at Memorial Stadium, Napa High School's 124th class graduated.
Jennifer Huffman
Napa County Sheriff's Deputies guide a drowning bull to safety in Lake Berryessa, June 16. 2021.
Napa County Sheriff's Office
The Vintage High School Class of 2021 walks into Memorial Stadium.
Barry Eberling
Napa Mayor Scott Sedgley, left, greets Lorenzo Ortona and Sergio Strozli, from the Italian consulate in San Francisco, who came to Napa to celebrate the new sister city partnership between Napa and Montalcino, Italy.
Sasha Paulsen/Register
Peggy Smith of Expressions of Hope goes through a rack of donated outerwear. The Napa nonprofit offers free clothing and supplies of all kinds for foster youth, foster families and those in the child welfare service system. Expressions of Hope has a resource center and "store" located at the Napa Valley Life Church on Trower Avenue.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Left to right: CALFIRE/Napa County Fire Chief Geoff Belyea, volunteer firefighter Mitchell Wilms, Summit Bank Foundation board member Bill Wheeler, Yountville Mayor John Dunbar, Summit Bank CEO Tom Duryea, volunteer firefighters Rebecca-Brown-Dehner and Brandon North, and Summit Bank Controller Mani Ganesamurthy.
Janet Upton, Napa County
