Calistoga Teen Center's 'Talk with a Cop' is June 24

The Calistoga Boys & Girls Club Teen Center will host a second 'Talk With a Cop' event at 3 p.m., Wednesday, June 24. The goal of the event is to start a conversation between our local law enforcement and the teen community.

In response to the national conversations about race, violence, justice, and police accountability, the Calistoga Teen Center and St. Helena Teen Center hosted its first video conference earlier this month, between local police officers and youth.

Teens wishing to participate in the June 24 event should contact Teen Unit Director Anton Parisi at anton@bgcshc.org, or call (707) 339-0994.