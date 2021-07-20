Calistoga teen essay winners advocate community unity

A community-wide art project, a skateboard park, and greater communication between English- and Spanish-speaking residents are all relevant and practical ways that Calistoga could bolster the town’s sense of unity, promote peace, and provide outlets for energy and creativity.

So said five Calistoga Junior-Senior High School students who entered and won monetary prizes in Calistoga’s first city-sponsored essay contest. The idea is to get youth interested and involved in local government.

Endorsing a COVID-19 memorial art installation made up of decorated tiles could help everyone express their grief about the losses caused by the pandemic, wrote first-place essayist Loma Henry. “It would be a moving and unifying experience that is accessible to all members of the community.”

Henry was one of 20 students who entered the contest, winning the top prize of $800. Councilmember Don Williams awarded three of the five winners for their efforts on July 19 in front of City Hall.